copy link
create picture
more
DWF Labs Partners with Litentry to Accelerate Decentralized Identity Management and Web3 Ecosystem Development
Binance News
2023-11-10 04:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has announced a partnership with decentralized identity solution Litentry to accelerate the development of decentralized identity management and the Web3 ecosystem. Litentry recently launched IdentityHub, an open, user-generated, and verifiable identity system for Web3 applications.
View full text