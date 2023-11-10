Gitcoin Co-Founder Discusses Transition from 1.0 to 2.0 and Expansion to EVM-Based Communities

According to Foresight News, Gitcoin co-founder Kevin Owocki discussed the transition from Gitcoin 1.0 to 2.0, which includes a shift from a single platform to a modular protocol suite. The new version will feature a range of mechanisms such as quadratic voting, direct grants, and traceable public goods funding, supporting expansion to any Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) based community. In the next phase, the Gitcoin Grants Stack, supported by the Allo protocol, will allow any EVM-based community to grow its ecosystem value.

