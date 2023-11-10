Gitcoin Launches Allo v2 On-Chain Capital Allocation Protocol on Mainnet

According to Foresight News, Gitcoin has announced the launch of its on-chain capital allocation protocol, Allo v2, on the mainnet. The features or functions of Allo v2 include allowing the community to make precise funding allocation decisions, composable strategy contracts, decentralized trust project registries, and providing an easy-to-use software development kit (SDK). Allo is compatible with EVM and has been deployed on multiple chains, including Ethereum mainnet, Optimism, Arbitrum, Celo, and Public Goods Network.

