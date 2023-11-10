Talos Integrates with CME Group to Offer Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures Trading

According to Foresight News, digital asset institutional trading technology provider Talos has announced its integration with CME Group, allowing Talos customers to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum futures contracts using Talos' advanced execution algorithm suite and intelligent order routing strategies. In addition, Talos has integrated with several futures commission merchants (FCMs), including Wedbush, Marex, and Hidden Road. Talos provides institutional-grade technology infrastructure that supports the entire lifecycle of digital asset trading and procurement, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trade execution, settlement, and lending.

