Ingonyama Raises $20 Million in Seed Funding for Cryptography-Based Chips
Binance News
2023-11-10 03:49
According to Foresight News, Ingonyama, a next-generation semiconductor company, has completed a $20 million seed funding round led by Walden Catalyst, with participation from Geometry, BlueYard Capital, Samsung Next, Sentinel Global, and StarkWare. Founded in 2022 by Shlomovits, a graduate of the elite Israeli Defense Forces intelligence unit 8200 and serial entrepreneur, Ingonyama focuses on developing chips that rely on encryption technology. The company's first chip is a programmable parallel computing processor similar to a GPU, designed to accelerate advanced cryptography, particularly zero-knowledge proofs and fully homomorphic encryption.
