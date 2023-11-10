Aptos Foundation Partners With Seoul Land To Enhance Fan Experience

According to Foresight News, Aptos Foundation has announced a partnership with South Korean theme park Seoul Land to enhance the content fan experience. Seoul Land and RXMeta will collaborate to connect Seoul Land's IRL activities and attractions with Web3, aiming to expand the Seoul Land universe. This partnership will allow fans to engage with the theme park in a more immersive and interactive way, utilizing the latest technology to create a unique experience. The collaboration between Seoul Land and RXMeta will help bring the physical and digital worlds closer together, offering new opportunities for both companies and their customers.

