Sui Announces 6-Week NFT Growth Plan SUMM3R for Startups

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Sui has announced the launch of a six-week NFT growth plan called SUMM3R, aimed at startups using NFTs to build communities, loyalty, and engagement. At the end of the program, each graduating company team will receive a $50,000 grant from the Sui Foundation. The Sui Foundation will provide up to $350,000 in graduation grants.