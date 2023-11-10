copy link
Sui Announces 6-Week NFT Growth Plan SUMM3R for Startups
2023-11-10 03:16
According to Foresight News, Sui has announced the launch of a six-week NFT growth plan called SUMM3R, aimed at startups using NFTs to build communities, loyalty, and engagement. At the end of the program, each graduating company team will receive a $50,000 grant from the Sui Foundation. The Sui Foundation will provide up to $350,000 in graduation grants.
