Acala Co-Founder Addresses XCM Error in New Kusama Runtime
2023-11-10 02:46
According to Foresight News, Acala co-founder Bryan Chen has acknowledged an XCM error in the new Kusama runtime, assuring that funds are safe and that governance proposals will be introduced to unlock the trapped funds. Chen stated that reports were received of users not receiving KSM on Karura after conducting XCM transfers from Kusama. Upon investigation, it was discovered that this issue began occurring after the new Kusama runtime upgrade. The e2e-tests integration test suite also confirmed the problem.
