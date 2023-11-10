copy link
Risc Zero Announces Open Sourcing of Three Technologies Under Apache2 License
2023-11-10 02:45
According to Foresight News, zero-proof software developer Risc Zero has announced plans to open-source three technologies under the Apache2 license structure, including High-Speed Recursion, Proof Composition, and STARK-to-SNARK Wrapper. In August 2022, RISC Zero completed a $12 million seed funding round led by Bain Capital Crypto, with participation from Geometry, D1 Ventures, and Cota Capital, as well as Optimism co-founder and CEO Jinglan Wang and CoinShares Chief Strategy Officer Meltem Demirors. In July 2023, RISC Zero completed a $40 million Series A funding round led by Blockchain Capital, with participation from Galaxy Digital, IOSG Ventures, RockawayX, Maven 11, Fenbushi Capital, and Delphi Digital.
