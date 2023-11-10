copy link
OpenZeppelin Chief Developer Francisco Giordano Announces Departure
Binance News
2023-11-10 02:06
According to Foresight News, Francisco Giordano, the Chief Developer of OpenZeppelin contracts, has announced his departure from the company. Giordano has worked at OpenZeppelin for six years and stated that he will take a temporary break before exploring new directions.
