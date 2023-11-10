Alfred Telegram Bot Launched for Ethereum Token Swaps to Prevent MEV Profits

According to Foresight News, Flashbots co-founder Stephane Gosselin has collaborated with research firm Kolibrio to launch Alfred, a Telegram bot designed to facilitate token swaps on Ethereum and prevent maximum extractable value (MEV) profits from transaction reordering. The Frontier team stated that Alfred currently has no tokens, with the focus being on product development. Stephane Gosselin resigned from Flashbots last year and now serves as the CEO of Frontier Research.

