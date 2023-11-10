Chainlink Announces Launch Dates for Chainlink Staking v0.2

According to Foresight News, Chainlink has announced the launch dates for Chainlink Staking v0.2. The priority migration will begin on November 29 at 01:00, allowing v0.1 stakers the opportunity to migrate their v0.1 stakes and accumulated LINK rewards to v0.2. The early access phase will start on December 8 at 01:00, during which community holders who meet predefined eligibility requirements can stake up to 15,000 LINK. General access will open on December 12 at 01:00. The Chainlink Staking v0.2 pool has a maximum limit of 45 million LINK. This upgrade focuses on providing greater flexibility for stakers through a new unbonding mechanism, enhancing the security of oracle services by reducing stake, enabling seamless future upgrades through a modular architecture, and implementing a dynamic reward mechanism that will support new reward sources in the future.

View full text