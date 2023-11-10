copy link
Chainlink Announces Launch Dates for Chainlink Staking v0.2
2023-11-10 01:53
According to Foresight News, Chainlink has announced the launch dates for Chainlink Staking v0.2. The priority migration will begin on November 29 at 01:00, allowing v0.1 stakers the opportunity to migrate their v0.1 stakes and accumulated LINK rewards to v0.2. The early access phase will start on December 8 at 01:00, during which community holders who meet predefined eligibility requirements can stake up to 15,000 LINK. General access will open on December 12 at 01:00. The Chainlink Staking v0.2 pool has a maximum limit of 45 million LINK. This upgrade focuses on providing greater flexibility for stakers through a new unbonding mechanism, enhancing the security of oracle services by reducing stake, enabling seamless future upgrades through a modular architecture, and implementing a dynamic reward mechanism that will support new reward sources in the future.
