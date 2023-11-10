copy link
Avalanche Launches 12-Week Codebase Accelerator for Early-Stage Founders
2023-11-10 01:52
According to Foresight News, Avalanche has announced the launch of Codebase, a 12-week accelerator program designed for early-stage founders. The first cohort will select 15 startups, each receiving a $50,000 grant to focus on building their projects during the program. Participants will have the opportunity to compete for a $400,000 investment pool on Demo Day. Codebase is currently open for pre-registration, with official registration opening on November 27th, applications closing on February 12th, 2024, and the winning companies being announced on March 18th.
