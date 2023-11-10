CoW Swap Introduces Programmatic Order Functionality for Decentralized Trading Protocol

According to Foresight News, CoW Swap, a decentralized trading protocol designed to combat MEV, has announced the launch of programmatic order functionality. This feature allows for the automatic execution of trades based on predetermined conditions and parameters, requiring only a single signature to execute multiple trading intents indefinitely in the future. Additionally, another signature can be used to edit these intents. The Programmatic Order Framework (POF) is responsible for storing data, validating parameters, placing orders, and more, allowing developers to focus solely on sequential logic. This innovative approach aims to streamline the trading process and enhance the overall user experience within the decentralized trading ecosystem.

