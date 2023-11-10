copy link
BondbloX Raises $6 Million in Series B Funding Round
2023-11-10 01:25
According to Foresight News, BondbloX, a fragmented bond exchange utilizing distributed ledger technology (DLT), has completed a $6 million Series B funding round. Participants in the round included Beacon Venture Capital, the corporate venture capital arm of Thailand's Kasikornbank, as well as existing investors Citigroup and MassMutual Ventures. BondbloX purchases traditional bonds, which are held by custodians, and then divides these bonds, allowing investors to buy amounts as low as $1,000.
