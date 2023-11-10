copy link
1inch Team Wallet Sells $3 Million Worth of stETH
Binance News
2023-11-10 01:04
According to Foresight News, the 1inch team wallet has sold $3 million worth of stETH at an average price of $2010. This sale occurred after the removal of $3 million in liquidity from Uniswap. The 1inch team wallet currently holds approximately $64 million in stablecoins and $14.3 million in stETH.
