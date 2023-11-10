Bakkt Plans to Expand Cryptocurrency Business to Latin America, Europe, and Asia by Year-End

According to Foresight News, Bakkt intends to expand its cryptocurrency business to new markets in Latin America, Europe, and Asia by the end of the year. Bakkt has recently extended its operations to Mexico and Argentina in partnership with stock trading platform Hapi. The company is expected to launch in Brazil by the end of 2023 and in Spain by the end of the same year. In addition, Bakkt will provide cryptocurrency trading and custody services for the 3.0verse crypto application in the United Kingdom and the European Union, with plans to launch by the end of the year. Bakkt will collaborate with 3.0verse throughout Asia, including Hong Kong and Singapore. Bakkt and EDX Markets, a digital asset marketplace for crypto-native companies and large financial institutions, have preliminarily agreed that Bakkt will join EDX's clearinghouse and custody network, initially as an alternative qualified custodian.

