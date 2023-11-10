Shanghai Implements Measures to Promote AI Large Model Innovation Development (2023-2025)

According to Foresight News, the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the Municipal Science and Technology Commission, the Municipal Cyberspace Affairs Commission, and the Municipal Finance Bureau have jointly formulated and issued the 'Shanghai Measures to Promote the Innovation and Development of Artificial Intelligence Large Models (2023-2025)'. The measures include implementing a large model innovation support plan, establishing a large model testing and evaluation center, implementing a large model intelligent computing acceleration plan, building an intelligent chip hardware and software collaborative ecosystem, and promoting the joint construction and sharing of corpus data resources. In terms of joint construction and sharing of corpus data resources, a large model corpus data alliance will be formed, encouraging diverse entities to jointly promote the construction of high-level corpus data elements. A corpus data intellectual property protection framework will be established, making full use of technologies such as blockchain to deepen contribution-oriented incentive mechanisms and evaluation and certification mechanisms.

