Shanghai Authorities Issue Implementation Plan for Blockchain and Large Model Technology

According to Foresight News, the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization and the Municipal Commission of Commerce have jointly issued a notice on the implementation plan for promoting the development of productive internet service platforms powered by blockchain and large model technology. The main tasks outlined in the notice include building a public blockchain infrastructure service platform, creating a cross-chain public service platform, deepening the construction of blockchain technology application scenarios, and promoting the development of platforms empowered by large model technology.

View full text