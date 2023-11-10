copy link
create picture
more
Shanghai Authorities Issue Implementation Plan for Blockchain and Large Model Technology
Binance News
2023-11-10 00:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization and the Municipal Commission of Commerce have jointly issued a notice on the implementation plan for promoting the development of productive internet service platforms powered by blockchain and large model technology. The main tasks outlined in the notice include building a public blockchain infrastructure service platform, creating a cross-chain public service platform, deepening the construction of blockchain technology application scenarios, and promoting the development of platforms empowered by large model technology.
View full text