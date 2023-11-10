Hut 8 Mining Announces Merger With US Bitcoin Corp, Plans to List on Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchange

According to Foresight News, Hut 8 Mining has disclosed that its proposed merger with US Bitcoin Corp (USBTC) has been declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The merged company will be named 'Hut 8 Corp.' (New Hut) and will become a US-registered entity. Upon completion of the transaction, New Hut's common shares are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol HUT. The deal is anticipated to be finalized by November 30, 2023, subject to approval from USBTC shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

View full text