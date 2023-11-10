UBS Group to Allow Hong Kong Clients to Trade Cryptocurrency-Linked ETFs

According to Foresight News, UBS Group AG will permit Hong Kong clients to trade some exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to cryptocurrencies. An informed source stated that starting Friday, wealthy clients will be able to purchase three cryptocurrency ETFs authorized by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission on the UBS Hong Kong platform. These include the Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active, CSOP Bitcoin Futures, and CSOP Ether Futures.

