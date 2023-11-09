Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Roblox CEO Envisions Future with NFTs on the Gaming Platform

Binance News
2023-11-09 23:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Roblox CEO David Baszucki has shared his vision of a future where non-fungible tokens (NFTs) could exist on the popular metaverse gaming platform. In an interview with CNBC, Baszucki discussed the possibility of Roblox's synthetic Robux currency becoming usable outside the platform and NFTs being able to move off-platform. He gave a hypothetical example of a celebrity like Elton John launching limited-edition capes for charity on Roblox, which could then be sold off-platform as NFTs and later return to the platform. Roblox is a massive platform with a wide reach, particularly among younger audiences. The platform's daily active user count has increased by 20% compared to November last year, according to CNBC. In Q3 this year, over 70 million people spent an average of 2.5 hours on Roblox. The platform has already launched Limiteds, a new category of virtual wearable products that can be sold in limited amounts and resold once buyers tire of their purchases. While Limiteds are not NFTs, they share many NFT characteristics but without the blockchain technology. As for Robux becoming usable outside of Roblox, it is already technically possible if third-party sites get users to log into their Roblox accounts. However, Roblox has publicly condemned such use cases and stated that such sites are prohibited and have no legal affiliation to Roblox. While Baszucki's comments on NFTs in Roblox are not dismissive, they do not guarantee that the platform will add blockchain rails for its digital items. For now, Roblox leadership appears open to the idea of interoperable NFTs, but there is no indication that any such shift is actually in the works.
View full text