Roblox CEO Envisions Future with NFTs on the Gaming Platform

According to Decrypt, Roblox CEO David Baszucki has shared his vision of a future where non-fungible tokens (NFTs) could exist on the popular metaverse gaming platform. In an interview with CNBC, Baszucki discussed the possibility of Roblox's synthetic Robux currency becoming usable outside the platform and NFTs being able to move off-platform. He gave a hypothetical example of a celebrity like Elton John launching limited-edition capes for charity on Roblox, which could then be sold off-platform as NFTs and later return to the platform. Roblox is a massive platform with a wide reach, particularly among younger audiences. The platform's daily active user count has increased by 20% compared to November last year, according to CNBC. In Q3 this year, over 70 million people spent an average of 2.5 hours on Roblox. The platform has already launched Limiteds, a new category of virtual wearable products that can be sold in limited amounts and resold once buyers tire of their purchases. While Limiteds are not NFTs, they share many NFT characteristics but without the blockchain technology. As for Robux becoming usable outside of Roblox, it is already technically possible if third-party sites get users to log into their Roblox accounts. However, Roblox has publicly condemned such use cases and stated that such sites are prohibited and have no legal affiliation to Roblox. While Baszucki's comments on NFTs in Roblox are not dismissive, they do not guarantee that the platform will add blockchain rails for its digital items. For now, Roblox leadership appears open to the idea of interoperable NFTs, but there is no indication that any such shift is actually in the works.

