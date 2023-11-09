Videomart: An On-Chain Platform for Indie Filmmakers to Launch Films and Generate Revenue via NFTs

According to Decrypt, Moisés Zamora, the creator of Netflix show 'Selena: The Series,' is launching Videomart, an on-chain platform that enables users to launch their own films, find dedicated fan bases, and generate a greater portion of revenue through NFTs. The platform aims to convince indie filmmakers that finding a smaller audience of dedicated fans is more beneficial than accepting deals from major studios. Zamora believes that streaming platforms like Netflix offer emerging filmmakers prestige but little financial gain. Videomart recently completed beta testing and is set to publicly launch at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January. The platform currently features 35 films, with plans to add another 400 titles in the coming months. Videomart joins a growing ecosystem of initiatives utilizing emerging technologies like NFTs to lower barriers for entry into the film production industry. Blockchain-backed startups are connecting filmmakers directly to fan bases via NFTs, providing alternative avenues for film funding and distribution without the need for selective Hollywood studio approval.

View full text