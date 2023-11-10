copy link
create picture
more
ORDI Recedes After Hitting $20, Still Posts 50% Rise in 24 Hours
Binance News
2023-11-10 15:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to the latest news from BlockBeats on November 9, the cryptocurrency ORDI saw considerable price movements. Market data reveals that ORDI briefly touched $20 before experiencing a pullback. The digital asset is currently priced at $18.6, representing a 24-hour increase of 50%.
View full text