Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Pop Social Aims to Revolutionize Creator Economy with Web3 and AI Integration

Binance News
2023-11-09 19:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, the creator economy, valued at $100 billion, is dominated by centralized platforms that often fail to provide fair compensation to content creators. For instance, YouTube only recently began paying out a small share (45%) of ad revenue from Short videos to creators, while Spotify takes a 30% cut from ad revenue, leaving creators with a mere $0.003 to $0.005 per stream. This, coupled with concerns about data ownership and the lack of sustainable financial models, highlights the need for a decentralized approach that prioritizes users and creators. Pop Social, a Web3-friendly social media platform, aims to address these issues by combining SocialFi, Web3, and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide fair compensation for creators and reward users for their engagement. The platform diversifies its revenue streams through AdTech revenue, nonfungible token (NFT)-related earnings, Phygital Stores, and Open-API subscription models, ensuring a sustainable financial foundation. Pop Social also emphasizes true content ownership by using on-chain unique profile IDs and allowing users to bring their own IDs from other decentralized protocols. AI integration enables Pop Social to offer personalized recommendations based on meritocracy rather than popularity, providing a more balanced user experience and preventing the spread of fake news. The platform focuses on social recovery, user-controlled data privacy, and transparent content moderation policies to create a vibrant and inclusive social ecosystem. Pop Labs, an integral part of the Pop Social ecosystem, serves as a launchpad for innovation, driven by generative AI, creator incubation, and project initiatives. Michael Shen, CEO of Pop Social, envisions a future where Social, Web3, and AI convergence empowers individuals, content creators, and communities through a seamlessly integrated ecosystem. He believes that SocialFi should create an inclusive ecosystem where users, creators, and communities thrive financially while benefiting from a decentralized, transparent, and secure social experience. Pop Social has joined Cointelegraph Accelerator as a participant, showcasing the disruptive potential of Web3-native social decentralized applications (DApps) in the $100 billion creator economy. The platform's founding team consists of experts with substantial experience in the blockchain industry.
View full text