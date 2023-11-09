Cartesi Co-Founders Discuss App-Specific Rollup Protocols and Scalability Issues

According to Cointelegraph, in Episode 36 of Hashing It Out, Elisha Owusu Akyaw (GhCryptoGuy) spoke with Cartesi co-founders Colin Steil and Erick de Moura about app-specific rollup protocols. The Cartesi team explained that they developed the network to address computational scalability and programmability limitations, allowing developers to create exclusive rollup chains for their applications. They believe that unique utility is the key to solving scalability issues experienced during peak periods. De Moura elaborated on the importance of app-specific rollups in dealing with scalability issues. He explained that when multiple apps compete for block space and numerous users attempt to get transactions into the sequencer or blockchain, fees can skyrocket and become unpredictable. This is because all applications and users share the same rollup or block space. De Moura added that this scalability issue makes it difficult for some applications to gain and retain users, as users are only willing to pay high fees for specific applications. He cited games as an example of applications that should not be deployed in such environments, as most functionalities occur off-chain and only the game economy runs on-chain. Regarding the presence of multiple layer-2 networks on the Ethereum blockchain, the Cartesi team believes there are more protocols than necessary. However, they argue that this will only be temporary, as specific protocols will create network effects and attract the majority of users. This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

