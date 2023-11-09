Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cartesi Co-Founders Discuss App-Specific Rollup Protocols and Scalability Issues

Binance News
2023-11-09 18:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, in Episode 36 of Hashing It Out, Elisha Owusu Akyaw (GhCryptoGuy) spoke with Cartesi co-founders Colin Steil and Erick de Moura about app-specific rollup protocols. The Cartesi team explained that they developed the network to address computational scalability and programmability limitations, allowing developers to create exclusive rollup chains for their applications. They believe that unique utility is the key to solving scalability issues experienced during peak periods. De Moura elaborated on the importance of app-specific rollups in dealing with scalability issues. He explained that when multiple apps compete for block space and numerous users attempt to get transactions into the sequencer or blockchain, fees can skyrocket and become unpredictable. This is because all applications and users share the same rollup or block space. De Moura added that this scalability issue makes it difficult for some applications to gain and retain users, as users are only willing to pay high fees for specific applications. He cited games as an example of applications that should not be deployed in such environments, as most functionalities occur off-chain and only the game economy runs on-chain. Regarding the presence of multiple layer-2 networks on the Ethereum blockchain, the Cartesi team believes there are more protocols than necessary. However, they argue that this will only be temporary, as specific protocols will create network effects and attract the majority of users. This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.
View full text