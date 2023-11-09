Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Former OneCoin Legal Head Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Charges

Binance News
2023-11-09 17:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Irina Dilkinska, the former head of legal and compliance at cryptocurrency OneCoin, pled guilty on Thursday to wire fraud and money laundering charges related to the multi-billion dollar pyramid scheme. Dilkinska admitted in Manhattan federal court to helping launder $110 million in illicit profits generated through OneCoin's global multi-level marketing network. Despite her role overseeing legal and compliance, Dilkinska assisted in running day-to-day operations and failed to ensure the company followed the law. Dilkinska was charged in March and extradited from Bulgaria to the U.S. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement, "As OneCoin’s so-called ‘Head of Legal and Compliance’ Irina Dilkinska accomplished the exact opposite goal of her position. As she has now admitted, Dilkinska facilitated the laundering of millions of dollars of illicit profits OneCoin accrued through its multi-level-marketing scheme." Dilkinska faces up to five years in prison on each count when she is sentenced in February 2024. She is the latest defendant brought to justice in the ongoing OneCoin case, though ringleader Ruja Ignatova remains at large after disappearing in 2017. Ignatova was added to the FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted list last June. OneCoin was founded in 2014 by Ignatova and Karl Sebastian Greenwood, who marketed the fraudulent cryptocurrency as a revolutionary digital currency that would overtake Bitcoin. Ignatova, known as the "Cryptoqueen," and Greenwood launched OneCoin in Sofia, Bulgaria and utilized a global multi-level marketing structure to promote and sell packages tied to the fake cryptocurrency. From late 2014 to late 2016 alone, OneCoin generated over $4 billion in sales revenue from the approximately 3 million people who invested worldwide. However, there was no real blockchain or cryptocurrency behind OneCoin, and it operated solely to defraud investors out of billions. Ignatova disappeared in 2017 after charges were filed, and Greenwood was arrested in 2018. Greenwood himself pled guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges in December 2022. In September, he was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for his involvement with OneCoin, according to the DOJ.
View full text