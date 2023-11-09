copy link
ENS DAO Approves Proposal to Provide Direct Funding to Ecosystem Development Teams
2023-11-09 15:44
According to Foresight News, the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) DAO has announced that a proposal to provide direct financial support to ecosystem development teams has been approved, with a 64.89% approval rate. As a result, ENS ecosystem development teams will receive an annual USDC grant worth $3.6 million. According to the proposal, ENS DAO will inject funds into designated service provider liquidity pools to support service providers committed to enhancing the ENS ecosystem. Development teams can apply for funding by submitting proposals, and ENS DAO will release detailed information on how to submit proposals in the future.
