Aragon Announces Integration of LayerZero and zkSync for Multi-Chain Governance
2023-11-09 15:43
According to Foresight News, Aragon has announced the integration of LayerZero and zkSync to enable multi-chain governance. The new plugin, Aragon OSx, will facilitate cross-EVM chain asset and permission management, using LayerZero for cross-chain message passing and zkSync Era rollup for low-cost and secure voting. The plugin's code is currently undergoing a security audit.
