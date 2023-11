Aragon Announces Integration of LayerZero and zkSync for Multi-Chain Governance

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Aragon has announced the integration of LayerZero and zkSync to enable multi-chain governance. The new plugin, Aragon OSx, will facilitate cross-EVM chain asset and permission management, using LayerZero for cross-chain message passing and zkSync Era rollup for low-cost and secure voting. The plugin's code is currently undergoing a security audit.