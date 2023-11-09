Amsterdam-Based Crypto VC Firm Maven 11 Seeks $100 Million for Third Fund

According to Foresight News, Amsterdam-based crypto venture capital firm Maven 11 is seeking to raise $100 million for its third fund, with plans to complete the financing in the first half of next year. So far, one-third of the total amount has been committed by limited partners. Theta Capital Management is the main investor in the third fund. Previously, Maven 11's second fund completed a $120 million fundraising at the end of 2021.

