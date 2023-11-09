copy link
create picture
more
Amsterdam-Based Crypto VC Firm Maven 11 Seeks $100 Million for Third Fund
Binance News
2023-11-09 15:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Amsterdam-based crypto venture capital firm Maven 11 is seeking to raise $100 million for its third fund, with plans to complete the financing in the first half of next year. So far, one-third of the total amount has been committed by limited partners. Theta Capital Management is the main investor in the third fund. Previously, Maven 11's second fund completed a $120 million fundraising at the end of 2021.
View full text