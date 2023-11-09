BlackRock Registers Ethereum Trust in Delaware

According to Foresight News, asset management giant BlackRock has registered an Ethereum trust in Delaware. This move comes after BlackRock's Bitcoin spot ETF, 'iShares Bitcoin Trust,' was registered in a similar manner seven days before submitting an ETF application to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The registration of the Ethereum trust indicates BlackRock's growing interest in the cryptocurrency market and its potential expansion into Ethereum-based products. As one of the largest asset managers in the world, BlackRock's involvement in the cryptocurrency space could have significant implications for the industry's growth and mainstream adoption. It is worth noting that the registration of the trust does not guarantee the approval of an Ethereum ETF by the SEC. However, it does demonstrate BlackRock's commitment to exploring the potential of digital assets and their role in the evolving financial landscape.

