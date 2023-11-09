Zircuit Announces Public Testnet Launch for EVM-Compatible zk Rollup

According to Foresight News, Zircuit, an EVM-compatible zk Rollup, has announced the launch of its public testnet, which supports the deployment of existing Ethereum DApps on Zircuit with minimal changes. The platform employs a hybrid approach, combining zero-knowledge proofs with Optimistic infrastructure to improve proof generation efficiency and reduce costs. The Zircuit team has reportedly received funding from the Ethereum Foundation for Layer 2 (L2) research.

