MetaMask Announces Upgraded SDK with Deep Linking and Connect + Sign Method

According to Foresight News, MetaMask has announced the completion of a new round of upgrades to its software development kit (SDK). The upgraded SDK now provides deep linking between DApps on browsers or mobile applications and users' MetaMask wallet applications. Additionally, the Connect + Sign method has been introduced to reduce unnecessary switching between dApps and wallets due to reconnections. The new SDK has integrated the Infura API key, allowing developers to combine the Infura API with MetaMask's JS and Unity SDK. Furthermore, MetaMask announced that the Android SDK, initially released to a limited number of users in early September, is now available for all developers.

