Circle Announces v2.2 Upgrade for USDC and EURC to Reduce Gas Costs and Improve Security

According to Foresight News, Circle has announced the launch of a new v2.2 upgrade for USDC and EURC, which aims to reduce gas costs, improve support for account abstraction, and enhance the security of EVM blockchains. Circle stated that there will be six new changes to the USDC and EURC smart contracts, which will be implemented through a single v2.2 upgrade across each supported EVM blockchain. The upgrade is fully backward compatible, will not introduce any significant changes to existing integrations, and does not require any action from developers or users. All code changes have been audited by leading third-party blockchain security firm Halborn.

