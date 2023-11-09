Buy Crypto
Lightspeed Faction Launches $285 Million Early-Stage Crypto Fund

Binance News
2023-11-09 14:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Lightspeed Faction, a venture capital firm focused on blockchain, has launched a $285 million early-stage crypto fund aimed at supporting early blockchain projects raising seed or Series A funding. Prior to its public launch, the fund has already invested approximately 20% of its capital in a few projects, with a deployment period of around three years, which may vary depending on the investment environment. The fund initially planned to raise $250 million but ultimately exceeded its target by 14%. The average investment size ranges from around $5 million to $10 million.
