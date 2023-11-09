Lightspeed Faction Launches $285 Million Early-Stage Crypto Fund

According to Foresight News, Lightspeed Faction, a venture capital firm focused on blockchain, has launched a $285 million early-stage crypto fund aimed at supporting early blockchain projects raising seed or Series A funding. Prior to its public launch, the fund has already invested approximately 20% of its capital in a few projects, with a deployment period of around three years, which may vary depending on the investment environment. The fund initially planned to raise $250 million but ultimately exceeded its target by 14%. The average investment size ranges from around $5 million to $10 million.

