Polygon Labs Relaunches Polygon Village with $78 Million in Grants and Support for Developers

According to Blockworks, Polygon Labs has reimagined and relaunched Polygon Village, a platform for grants, mentorship, and networking for developers in the Polygon ecosystem. Over 110 million Polygon MATIC, equivalent to approximately $78 million, will be distributed to projects and builders as part of the relaunch, aiming to encourage more on-chain activity. Polygon PoS, one of the largest blockchains today, has a total value locked (TVL) of $1 billion, while Polygon's zero-knowledge solution, Polygon zkEVM, has a TVL of around $22 million. Projects at any developmental stage and of any type can apply for grants, including DeFi projects, app chains, gaming, infrastructure, and social startups. Up to 2 million Polygon (MATIC) will be given as direct grants to later-stage projects from the Polygon Foundation, while early-stage teams can apply for quadratic funding grants. Two quadratic funding grants are available as of now, with more to be announced in the near future. In addition to grants, Polygon Village will provide other support for projects in its ecosystem, such as mentoring opportunities and introductions to venture capitalists. Founders who are part of Polygon Village will also gain access to builder houses and co-working spaces in New York and Lisbon. Vouchers and discounts for security and smart contract audits, storage, computing, oracle infrastructure, and other services will be offered to interested founders.

