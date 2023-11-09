Legacy Business Simulation Game Launches on Gala Games Platform

According to Decrypt, Legacy, a business simulation game developed by 22cans, is now available for PC and Mac on the Gala Games platform. Players can test their strategic skills against each other to win in-game prizes, bragging rights, and potentially Gala Games' GALA token. In Legacy, players are in charge of a fledgling company, designing products, managing the production process, and building a town to support the economy they've created. The game features hourly competitive events, including design and sales competitions, with winners receiving Legacy Tickets that can be converted into GALA tokens once a day. Legacy is free to play, but players use keys held by Deed owners. Key players are linked to Deed owners by choosing a key when they start the game, becoming part of the Deed owner's Guild. A portion of any tickets earned by key players goes to the Deed owner. Deeds are unique digital properties that can be bridged to Ethereum and sold on secondary markets. A future update will enable Deeds to be leveled up and add Buildings to the game, offering buffs such as worker efficiency boosts and accelerated research. Some Buildings will be digital property minted on GalaChain, while others will only be available in-game.

