Nomura Subsidiary Launches Ethereum Adoption Fund for Institutional Investors
2023-11-09 13:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Laser Digital, a digital asset subsidiary of Nomura Securities, has announced the launch of the Ethereum Adoption Fund for institutional investors. The fund will invest in long positions on Ethereum spot markets and aims to generate returns through staking Ethereum. This follows the launch of the Bitcoin Adoption Fund for institutional investors by Laser Digital in September this year.
