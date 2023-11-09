Cathay Securities Becomes First Taiwan Brokerage Approved for Security Token Offering

According to Foresight News, Cathay Securities has announced that it has become the first brokerage in Taiwan to receive approval from the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to launch a security token offering (STO) product. The firm plans to introduce the Sunshine Green Debt STO, aiming to raise TWD 30 million (approximately USD 1.07 million). Trading is expected to commence on December 12 on Cathay Securities' self-built STO trading platform. The Sunshine Green Debt STO will be the first of its kind in Taiwan, marking a significant milestone for the country's financial industry. The FSC's approval demonstrates its commitment to supporting the development of innovative financial products and services in the region. As the first brokerage to receive such approval, Cathay Securities is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing interest in STOs and digital assets.

