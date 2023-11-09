copy link
Aelf Clarifies Relationship with AelfUnion: Separate and Independent Entities
2023-11-09 13:03
According to Foresight News, Layer 1 blockchain aelf has released a clarification stating that aelf and aelfUnion are completely separate and independent entities. The only connection between the two is that aelfUnion is one of aelf's block producers. Aelf has never conducted any currency investments, nor has it invested in aelfUnion. Furthermore, aelf has never endorsed aelfUnion's actions, activities, or statements, and has never shared resources with aelfUnion.
