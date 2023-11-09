Tezos Foundation Participates in HomeDAO's First Funding Round

According to Foresight News, the Tezos Foundation has announced its participation in the first funding round of Web3 incubator HomeDAO. The specific amount of investment has not been disclosed. In addition to the Tezos Foundation, Hyperithm and Pragma also participated in this funding round. Previously, HomeDAO received startup funds from Brevan Howard co-founder Alan Howard, ConsenSys, Nickel Digital, and NEAR Protocol. HomeDAO is headquartered in Oxford and provides housing and workspace for Web3 founders. Since its establishment in November 2022, it has grown to 25 employees and incubated seven Web3 startups.

