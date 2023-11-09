Solana Ecosystem Projects' Total Locked Value Increases, BONK Token Surges

According to Foresight News, the total locked value of Solana ecosystem projects has increased from $300 million in early October to $465 million on Thursday. Among these projects, the Solana-based Meme project Bonk token (BONK) has seen a significant rise, with a 66% increase in the past 24 hours and a growth of over 170% in the past week. BONK was launched in January this year and experienced a 3200% increase within three weeks of its release. In early November, BONK developers introduced single-sided staking for bond liquidity pools, allowing traders to earn over 25% annualized returns by providing bond tokens to the Bonk platform. This move could potentially help improve market sentiment.

View full text