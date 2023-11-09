Spartan Group Acquires Tokens From Pendle Finance Through OTC Channel

According to Foresight News, Spartan Group has announced that it has made an additional investment by purchasing tokens from Pendle Finance through the over-the-counter (OTC) channel. The specific amount of the investment has not been disclosed. Spartan Group stated that this strategic investment supports Pendle's efforts to drive growth in the decentralized finance (DeFi) interest rate derivatives market. Foresight News noted that Pendle Finance completed a strategic financing round worth $3.7 million in April 2021 and raised 4,337 ETH in a crowdfunding round in November.

