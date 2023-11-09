SINOHOPE Launches Web3 Developer Ecosystem Solution

According to Foresight News, SINOHOPE has officially launched a Web3 developer ecosystem solution, providing full-stack blockchain technology and infrastructure support for developers. This includes complete L1 public chain design, L2 OP/ZK expansion, DeFi/NFT/GameFi applications, and MPC/AA wallet service integration. The solution aims to meet the needs of developers for building Web3 products quickly, securely, and conveniently with low barriers to entry. The service scope of this solution covers both the Ethereum and Bitcoin ecosystems.

