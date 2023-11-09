Nigeria's 3MTT Program to Train Over a Million Applicants in AI Course

According to Cointelegraph, Nigeria's Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, announced that over a million applicants for the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program will undergo an introductory artificial intelligence (AI) course. All applicants are being onboarded onto the platform before the selection of the initial cohort of 30,000 fellows. Tijani said that several applicants are swiftly finishing the AI course as part of the onboarding process. However, some applicants have not received confirmation emails due to technical glitches and issues with one-time passwords (OTPs). The training will unfold in three stages according to the government's disclosed implementation strategy. The initial phase aims to involve 30,000 participants, the subsequent stage plans for 300,000, and the comprehensive program for three million is slated for the third phase. The initial stage of the program, conducted in partnership with NITDA, will engage various stakeholders, including fellows, training providers, partners, and placement organizations. During the initial phase, participants will receive training in skills leveraging technology to enhance diverse roles, excluding direct tech creation. These skills encompass Digital Marketing, Project Management Software, Cloud Platforms Navigation, Data Analysis and Visualization, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), CRM Management, Accounting Software, Graphics Design, and UX/UI Design. In October, the Nigerian government announced a grant of 5 million naira ($6,444) to 45 AI-focused startups and researchers as part of the recently introduced Nigeria artificial intelligence Research Scheme, designed to facilitate the widespread utilization of AI to drive economic advancement.

View full text