Starknet Foundation Announces Formation of DeFi Committee
Binance News
2023-11-09 10:13
According to Foresight News, the Starknet Foundation has announced the establishment of a DeFi Committee. The committee's mission is to research, design, and implement on-chain liquidity incentive programs, guiding and promoting the development of the DeFi ecosystem on Starknet. The committee has a budget of 50 million STRK tokens. The DeFi Committee is chaired by six members: Starknet Foundation administrator Damian, Argent co-founder and CEO Itamar Lesuisse, zkLend co-founder Jane Ma, AVNU co-founder and CEO Mentor, Nostra product manager Richard Thomas-Pryce, and ZKX CTO Vitaly Yakovlev.
