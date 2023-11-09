BG Trade Reveals First Stock Tokenization Product Backed by Hong Kong-Listed Company

According to Foresight News, RWA asset issuance and trading platform BG Trade has disclosed its first stock tokenization product backed by the shares of Hong Kong-listed company Zhi Fang International Holdings, with the stock code HK08521. BG Trade stated that the platform enables the conversion between stocks and tokens, and BGT holders will share the future profits and dividends of the listed company. BGT is BG Trade's platform token, pegged 1:1 to the listed company's stock value. The stock tokenization feature 'Stock to Token-BG Trade' also introduces ZKDID technology, which ensures user information security while enabling instant verification of token holders and stockholders' identities and asset exchange.

View full text