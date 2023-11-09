Coin98 Integrates OneID Solution and Launches .c98 for Multi-Chain Universal Identity

According to Foresight News, Coin98 has announced the integration of the DID solution OneID into the latest version of its Coin98 Super Wallet and Coin98 browser extension wallet. The company is also launching '.c98', which will provide wallet users with a multi-chain universal identity and support for over 70 blockchains. In addition, Coin98 stated that if the '.c98' DID length exceeds five characters, users can enjoy a free one-year subscription, and a 50% discount for a five-year subscription.

