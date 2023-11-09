copy link
Animoca Brands' Mocaverse Launches Moca ID Priority Mint, Offers Exclusive .moca Domain Names
Binance News
2023-11-09 08:33
According to Foresight News, Animoca Brands' NFT series Mocaverse has announced the launch of Moca ID Priority Mint, allowing Moca NFT holders to claim exclusive '.moca' domain names. This development provides Moca NFT holders with a unique opportunity to secure their personalized domain names within the Mocaverse ecosystem.
