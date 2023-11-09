Standard Chartered's SC Ventures and SBI Holdings Establish $100 Million Crypto Company in UAE

According to Foresight News, SC Ventures, the investment arm of Standard Chartered Bank, and Japanese financial group SBI Holdings have partnered to set up a $100 million cryptocurrency company in the United Arab Emirates. The joint venture aims to invest in decentralized finance, tokenization, infrastructure, payments, and virtual worlds on a global scale, covering seed to Series C funding rounds. Foresight News previously reported that SBI Holdings also plans to launch a separate fund by the end of this year, investing up to JPY 100 billion ($663 million) in Web3, artificial intelligence, and fintech startups.

